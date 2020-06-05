1371 High St., #112

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly dog park fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry internet access

Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment. This Townhome style apartment features a large living room with gas fire place, kitchen with all appliances and microwave, laundry room with washer and dryer, 2 full bathrooms and 2 large bedrooms, and a half bathroom on lower level. All apartments have beautiful patios. We are pet friendly; bring along your furry friends where they can enjoy our community bark park!! Spectrum Silver Select Cable and 300MB High Speed Internet is now included at half price!



Don't miss out on this amazing offer. Call our office at 330-334-4888 and schedule your tour today!! For more information and GREAT pictures please visit our website at http://www.bigskyparkliving.com