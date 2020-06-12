/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vermilion, OH
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Vermilion
911 Wine St, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1294 sqft
Redwood Vermilion is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 Unit Available
259 Ballast Ct
259 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
240 Ballast Ct
240 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
251 Ballast Ct
251 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
220 Ballast Ct
220 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
Results within 5 miles of Vermilion
1 Unit Available
267 Westwoods
267 Westwoods, Amherst, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1056 sqft
Excuse our mess as we are building the home of your dreams! Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath double! It offers a spacious open concept floor plan, laminate floors throughout, spacious kitchen, large master suite, the list goes on! This
Results within 10 miles of Vermilion
2 Units Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
484 sqft
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.
2 Units Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.
1 Unit Available
Kingston
1816 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$705
725 sqft
Located on Cooper Foster Park Road, these one- and two-bedroom apartments offer both on-site dish washing and laundry amenities. The community also has air-conditioning and large private lots for parking.
1 Unit Available
3637 Canton Ave
3637 Canton Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Recent Remodel - Recent Remodeled - Central Air Conditioning - 2 Bed, 1 Bath in Lorain Screening: - We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.
1 Unit Available
728 1/2 Georgia
728 1/2 Georgia Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
- (RLNE5809801)
