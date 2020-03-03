All apartments in Vermilion
Find more places like 259 Ballast Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vermilion, OH
/
259 Ballast Ct
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:19 PM

259 Ballast Ct

259 Ballast Ct · (440) 781-1070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vermilion
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

259 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH 44089

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest. Shoreline Village ranch style apartments feature open concept floor plans, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ensuite master, dining room, family room, 2bd/2bath, private patio, washer/dryer oversized 2 car attached garage and much more. Amenities include: clubhouse, fitness room, tennis courts, swimming pool, pet friendly. If interested in living a maintenance free living in a beautiful community call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Ballast Ct have any available units?
259 Ballast Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 259 Ballast Ct have?
Some of 259 Ballast Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Ballast Ct currently offering any rent specials?
259 Ballast Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Ballast Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 Ballast Ct is pet friendly.
Does 259 Ballast Ct offer parking?
Yes, 259 Ballast Ct does offer parking.
Does 259 Ballast Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 Ballast Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Ballast Ct have a pool?
Yes, 259 Ballast Ct has a pool.
Does 259 Ballast Ct have accessible units?
No, 259 Ballast Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Ballast Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Ballast Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 Ballast Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 Ballast Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 259 Ballast Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Vermilion
911 Wine St
Vermilion, OH 44089

Similar Pages

Vermilion 2 BedroomsVermilion Apartments with Balcony
Vermilion Apartments with ParkingVermilion Dog Friendly Apartments
Vermilion Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHWooster, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OH
Sheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHOntario, OHMaple Heights, OHBedford, OHAshland, OHGarfield Heights, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of WoosterUniversity of Akron Main Campus
Cuyahoga Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity