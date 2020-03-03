240 Ballast Ct

Amenities
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest. Shoreline Village ranch style apartments feature open concept floor plans, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ensuite master, dining room, family room, 2bd/2bath, private patio, washer/dryer oversized 2 car attached garage and much more. Amenities include: clubhouse, fitness room, tennis courts, swimming pool, pet friendly. If interested in living a maintenance free living in a beautiful community call today!