Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

This lovely 2bdrm 1 bath with w/d hookups townhome is located right across from the airport. It's minutes away from I-75 and I-70. It is close to several stores, restaurants, and many other places. It has brand new flooring, backsplash, tile, appliances, and paint. This completely remodeled home can be yours!!! Resident pay DPL, Vectren and water. You can apply at fflpm.managebuilding.com or see our other listings.