3857 State Line Rd A
3857 State Line Rd A

3857 State Line Road · No Longer Available
3857 State Line Road, Van Wert County, OH 45832

carpet
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
$649 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309534

3857 State Line Rd, Convoy, OH 45832
1694 sq feet. (lot size 8,712) Off street parking
Bedroom 3 Bath 1 Built in 1960 (Pool, Shed large backyard and Pond)

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$649.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $60,918.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309534
Property Id 309534

(RLNE5892664)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

