4585 Shires Ct
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

4585 Shires Ct

4585 Shires Court · No Longer Available
Location

4585 Shires Court, Upper Arlington, OH 43220

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upper Arlington sf ranch.fenced yard, immaculate - Property Id: 93925

3 br. 2.5 bath ranch in Upper Arlington.all hardwood floors(even in the kitchen) living room with fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with eating space..bay window. Master bedroom is very large and has an ensuite bath.other 2 bedrooms are spacious..A/C First floor laundry,basement has one small finished room for various usage.Fenced yard. 2 car attached 2 car garage.
these are pix before the reno the owner is doing.All existing wall paper will be removed and all new appliances installed.Planning on stainless steel.
Pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

