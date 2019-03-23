4585 Shires Ct

Amenities

Upper Arlington sf ranch.fenced yard, immaculate - Property Id: 93925



3 br. 2.5 bath ranch in Upper Arlington.all hardwood floors(even in the kitchen) living room with fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with eating space..bay window. Master bedroom is very large and has an ensuite bath.other 2 bedrooms are spacious..A/C First floor laundry,basement has one small finished room for various usage.Fenced yard. 2 car attached 2 car garage.

these are pix before the reno the owner is doing.All existing wall paper will be removed and all new appliances installed.Planning on stainless steel.

Pet friendly

