2964 Mount Holyoke Road

Location

2964 Mount Holyoke Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***SPECIAL*** Sign a twenty two month lease and receive 1 month free.

This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath home won't last long - act quickly! PRIME LOCATION in the heart of Upper Arlington, within easy walking distance of absolutely everything - award-winning UA schools, Main Library, Northam Park, Tremont Pool, shopping, dining, and all the amenities, activities, and programs of this prestigious community. Charming ranch style unit in a classic brick building, with plush carpet flooring, brick fireplace, and freshly painted neutral walls. Quiet backyard with towering mature shade trees, and covered off-street parking in detached carport. Ample storage with large closets and full basement. Responsive, full-time professional property managers and maintenance staff.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2964 Mount Holyoke Road have any available units?
2964 Mount Holyoke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2964 Mount Holyoke Road have?
Some of 2964 Mount Holyoke Road's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2964 Mount Holyoke Road currently offering any rent specials?
2964 Mount Holyoke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2964 Mount Holyoke Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2964 Mount Holyoke Road is pet friendly.
Does 2964 Mount Holyoke Road offer parking?
Yes, 2964 Mount Holyoke Road offers parking.
Does 2964 Mount Holyoke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2964 Mount Holyoke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2964 Mount Holyoke Road have a pool?
Yes, 2964 Mount Holyoke Road has a pool.
Does 2964 Mount Holyoke Road have accessible units?
No, 2964 Mount Holyoke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2964 Mount Holyoke Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2964 Mount Holyoke Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2964 Mount Holyoke Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2964 Mount Holyoke Road does not have units with air conditioning.
