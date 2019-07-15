2964 Mount Holyoke Road

Amenities

pet friendly carport pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***SPECIAL*** Sign a twenty two month lease and receive 1 month free.



This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath home won't last long - act quickly! PRIME LOCATION in the heart of Upper Arlington, within easy walking distance of absolutely everything - award-winning UA schools, Main Library, Northam Park, Tremont Pool, shopping, dining, and all the amenities, activities, and programs of this prestigious community. Charming ranch style unit in a classic brick building, with plush carpet flooring, brick fireplace, and freshly painted neutral walls. Quiet backyard with towering mature shade trees, and covered off-street parking in detached carport. Ample storage with large closets and full basement. Responsive, full-time professional property managers and maintenance staff.

Contact us to schedule a showing.