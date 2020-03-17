All apartments in Upper Arlington
2443 Edgevale Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2443 Edgevale Road

2443 Edgevale Road · No Longer Available
Location

2443 Edgevale Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Adorable ranch art deco home in Upper Arlington! 3 bedrooms with open concept! Car port with outdoor storage and private fenced in back yard! New carpet through out- wonderful home to start off the year!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2443-edgevale-rd-columbus-oh-43221-usa/2ccde8bd-dec7-4b2c-8ab1-bec06a5cae3a

(RLNE5428242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 Edgevale Road have any available units?
2443 Edgevale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2443 Edgevale Road have?
Some of 2443 Edgevale Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 Edgevale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Edgevale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Edgevale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2443 Edgevale Road is pet friendly.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road offer parking?
Yes, 2443 Edgevale Road offers parking.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Edgevale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have a pool?
No, 2443 Edgevale Road does not have a pool.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have accessible units?
No, 2443 Edgevale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 Edgevale Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2443 Edgevale Road has units with air conditioning.
