Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 2443 Edgevale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
2443 Edgevale Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2443 Edgevale Road
2443 Edgevale Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2443 Edgevale Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Adorable ranch art deco home in Upper Arlington! 3 bedrooms with open concept! Car port with outdoor storage and private fenced in back yard! New carpet through out- wonderful home to start off the year!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2443-edgevale-rd-columbus-oh-43221-usa/2ccde8bd-dec7-4b2c-8ab1-bec06a5cae3a
(RLNE5428242)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have any available units?
2443 Edgevale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Upper Arlington, OH
.
What amenities does 2443 Edgevale Road have?
Some of 2443 Edgevale Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2443 Edgevale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Edgevale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Edgevale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2443 Edgevale Road is pet friendly.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road offer parking?
Yes, 2443 Edgevale Road offers parking.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Edgevale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have a pool?
No, 2443 Edgevale Road does not have a pool.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have accessible units?
No, 2443 Edgevale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 Edgevale Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 Edgevale Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2443 Edgevale Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Upper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Upper Arlington Apartments with Pool
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Upper Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Upper Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OH
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
New Albany, OH
Marion, OH
Worthington, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Groveport, OH
Pataskala, OH
Urbana, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus