Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
2355 Nottingham Rd.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2355 Nottingham Rd.

2355 Nottingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

2355 Nottingham Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd332b907b ---- &bull; Three bedroom one bathroom single family home. &bull; Hardwood floors featured throughout most of the property. &bull; All kitchen appliances included. &bull; Unfinished basement includes washer/dryer hookups and is perfect for storage. &bull; Fenced in backyard great for entertaining guest. &bull; Pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs with a two pet maximum. &bull; Property Restrictions &bull; Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. &bull; Property Description Details &bull; Flooring: Mixed Parking: Detached garage Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: House Utilities Included: None Yard: Back Yard A/C: Central Landscaping: Tenant responsibility &bull; Application, Lease Terms, and Fees &bull; Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month&rsquo;s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. &bull; Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial &bull; Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (575-639 requires a double deposit equal to two month's rent. 640 for normal deposit of one month's rent). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* &bull; Who am I renting from? &bull; RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Nottingham Rd. have any available units?
2355 Nottingham Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2355 Nottingham Rd. have?
Some of 2355 Nottingham Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Nottingham Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Nottingham Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Nottingham Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 Nottingham Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2355 Nottingham Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2355 Nottingham Rd. offers parking.
Does 2355 Nottingham Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Nottingham Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Nottingham Rd. have a pool?
No, 2355 Nottingham Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Nottingham Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2355 Nottingham Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Nottingham Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 Nottingham Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2355 Nottingham Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2355 Nottingham Rd. has units with air conditioning.

