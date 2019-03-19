All apartments in Upper Arlington
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2250 Nottingham Road

2250 Nottingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Nottingham Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
• Three bedroom one bathroom single family home.
• Fully equipped kitchen.
• Large partially basement.
• Washer and dryer included.
• Large fenced in backyard.
• Detached two car garage.
• This property is pet friendly (cats and dogs welcome).
• Minutes away from dining and grocery.
• Minutes away from the highway.

• Property Restrictions •
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No Smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No Section 8.

• Property Description Details •
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Microwave / Washer / Dryer
Property Type: House
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Back Yard
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

