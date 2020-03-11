All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 2098 Ridgeview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
2098 Ridgeview Road
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:44 PM

2098 Ridgeview Road

2098 Ridgeview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2098 Ridgeview Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
PRIME LOCATION in the heart of Upper Arlington! Easy walking distance of absolutely everything - award winning UA Schools, Main Library, Northam Park, Tremont Pool, Shopping, Dining & all the amenities of the prestigious community. Renovated 1st floor unit in a classic brick building with newer windows, hardwood floors, a marble decorative fireplace, crisp white trim and neutral walls. Large eat in kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & lots of natural light from the double-paned glass door with that overlook the backyard with mature trees. Ample storage with large closet and storage cage in basement. Off street parking in detached carport.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2098 Ridgeview Road have any available units?
2098 Ridgeview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2098 Ridgeview Road have?
Some of 2098 Ridgeview Road's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2098 Ridgeview Road currently offering any rent specials?
2098 Ridgeview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2098 Ridgeview Road pet-friendly?
No, 2098 Ridgeview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 2098 Ridgeview Road offer parking?
Yes, 2098 Ridgeview Road does offer parking.
Does 2098 Ridgeview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2098 Ridgeview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2098 Ridgeview Road have a pool?
Yes, 2098 Ridgeview Road has a pool.
Does 2098 Ridgeview Road have accessible units?
No, 2098 Ridgeview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2098 Ridgeview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2098 Ridgeview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2098 Ridgeview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2098 Ridgeview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Arlington Apartments with Pool
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerUpper Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Upper Arlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Springfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OH
Marion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus