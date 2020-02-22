2073 Ridgeview Rd

Amenities
Beautiful Upper Arlington townhouse! Newly remodeled, gas heat/central air. Full basement w newer HE Waher/Dryer. Kitchen has newer stainless steel DW, range, ref., micro-hood, disp. Recessed can lighting, ceiling fans, newer cabinets/vanity, granite countertops, newer ceramic tile tub walls, newer BA and KT floors, refinished hardwood throughout. One-car detached garage. Just a short walk to Tremont Elementary School, Tremont library, Giant Eagle, Kingsdale Shopping Center, Northam Park & pool, and more! Great character!
Available 2/1/2020. Call 614-562-2539 to schedule showings