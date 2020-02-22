2073 Ridgeview Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Upper Arlington townhouse! Newly remodeled, gas heat/central air. Full basement w newer HE Waher/Dryer. Kitchen has newer stainless steel DW, range, ref., micro-hood, disp. Recessed can lighting, ceiling fans, newer cabinets/vanity, granite countertops, newer ceramic tile tub walls, newer BA and KT floors, refinished hardwood throughout. One-car detached garage. Just a short walk to Tremont Elementary School, Tremont library, Giant Eagle, Kingsdale Shopping Center, Northam Park & pool, and more! Great character!



Available 2/1/2020. Call 614-562-2539 to schedule showings