All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 2073 Ridgeview Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
2073 Ridgeview Rd
Last updated February 22 2020 at 10:06 PM

2073 Ridgeview Rd

2073 Ridgeview Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2073 Ridgeview Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Upper Arlington townhouse! Newly remodeled, gas heat/central air. Full basement w newer HE Waher/Dryer. Kitchen has newer stainless steel DW, range, ref., micro-hood, disp. Recessed can lighting, ceiling fans, newer cabinets/vanity, granite countertops, newer ceramic tile tub walls, newer BA and KT floors, refinished hardwood throughout. One-car detached garage. Just a short walk to Tremont Elementary School, Tremont library, Giant Eagle, Kingsdale Shopping Center, Northam Park & pool, and more! Great character!

Available 2/1/2020. Call 614-562-2539 to schedule showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2073 Ridgeview Rd have any available units?
2073 Ridgeview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2073 Ridgeview Rd have?
Some of 2073 Ridgeview Rd's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2073 Ridgeview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2073 Ridgeview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2073 Ridgeview Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2073 Ridgeview Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 2073 Ridgeview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2073 Ridgeview Rd offers parking.
Does 2073 Ridgeview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2073 Ridgeview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2073 Ridgeview Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2073 Ridgeview Rd has a pool.
Does 2073 Ridgeview Rd have accessible units?
No, 2073 Ridgeview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2073 Ridgeview Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2073 Ridgeview Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2073 Ridgeview Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2073 Ridgeview Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Arlington Apartments with Pool
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerUpper Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Upper Arlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Springfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OH
Marion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus