Upper Arlington, OH
1465 Trentwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1465 Trentwood

1465 Trentwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Trentwood Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upper Arlington ,sf.hardwood,fenced yard - Property Id: 83468

Upper Arlington, single family ranch style. 3 br. 2 baths, large living room with fireplace,dining room with fireplace,family room. Big kitchen with eating space, new vinyl,. tons of counter space and cabinets,new oven and countertop range. Rec room, basement. 2 car attached garage, fenced yard.!!! A/C hardwood floors.Great location near Kingsdale Shopping Center..and near to #315..
Pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

