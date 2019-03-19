1465 Trentwood

Amenities
Upper Arlington ,sf.hardwood,fenced yard - Property Id: 83468
Upper Arlington, single family ranch style. 3 br. 2 baths, large living room with fireplace,dining room with fireplace,family room. Big kitchen with eating space, new vinyl,. tons of counter space and cabinets,new oven and countertop range. Rec room, basement. 2 car attached garage, fenced yard.!!! A/C hardwood floors.Great location near Kingsdale Shopping Center..and near to #315..
Pet friendly
