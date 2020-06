Amenities

Sweet and CLEAN University Heights rental, totally move in ready. All appliances included. Gleaming hardwood floors on first, carpet in family room. Detached 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen! Three bedrooms on 2nd level. Finished lower level rec room. Stone's throw from JCU, University Heights, pool, etc etc. Tenants responsible for all utilities, and snow removal. All applicants will be asked to show proof of income and credit score. No vouchers.