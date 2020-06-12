/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Twinsburg, OH
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9126 Cheyenne Run
9126 Cheyenne Run, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1366 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This split level home located in Macedonia was given a full renovation from head to toe! From brand new light
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7372 Liberty Road
7372 Liberty Road, Solon, OH
7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room.
Results within 5 miles of Twinsburg
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
27 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1604 sqft
This updated ranch features beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen remolded with new appliances, quartz counter tops and beautiful tile floor. New bathrooms as well. Sun room goes to a big backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9109 Cranbrook Drive
9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1362 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5868 Glasgow Lane
5868 Glasgow Lane, Solon, OH
House in Chagrin Highlands for Rent - Custom built contemporary 4 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bath colonial on a quiet, private cul-de-sac street in picturesque Chagrin Highlands.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
104 Columbus St
104 Columbus Street, Bedford, OH
4 Bedrooms 2.0 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Huge Living Room Plus Semi-Finished Basement. Bring your personal touches and move right in.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
560 Club Dr
560 Club Drive, Aurora, OH
Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
The Allotment
1 Unit Available
6561 Solon Boulevard
6561 Solon Boulevard, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This fully renovated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that is strategically close to shopping and freeways within
1 of 13
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
9247 Cranbrook Drive
9247 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautifully remodeled home comes with new hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24525 Randolph
24525 Randolph Road, Bedford Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
24525 Randolph, Bedford Heights - Attractive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with 2 car attached garage, sliding glass door opening to large rear porch and spacious backyard. (RLNE3564300)
Results within 10 miles of Twinsburg
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
16124 Harvard
16124 Harvard Avenue East, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1150 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home For Rent - This Large 3 bedroom home is Move in Ready. A huge back yard with plenty of space to make your own.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mercer
1 Unit Available
20438 Almar Dr.
20438 Almar Drive, Shaker Heights, OH
Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209 Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2593 Cherry Blossom
2593 Cherry Blossom Circle, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath house for rent (RLNE5831530)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Farwood Dr
55 Farwood Drive, Moreland Hills, OH
Available 08/01/20 High-End 4br Home on 2.3 acres - Property Id: 133984 *Possibility for rent or purchase* High-end FULLY renovated 4br/4bath home on 2.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5123 Stanley Ave
5123 Stanley Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
Bungalow, 3 bdrm 1 ba - (RLNE5756647)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5144 Miller Ave.
5144 Miller Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1540 sqft
maple hts single - maple hts single (RLNE5665770)
Similar Pages
Twinsburg 2 BedroomsTwinsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTwinsburg 3 BedroomsTwinsburg Apartments with Balcony
Twinsburg Apartments with GarageTwinsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTwinsburg Apartments with ParkingTwinsburg Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OH
Brunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OH