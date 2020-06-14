/
1 bedroom apartments
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Twinsburg, OH
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
11635 Ravenna Rd
11635 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Impeccably neat and clean single level leaving in Twinsburg. Fresh paint and flooring. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, in-unit laundry, large grassy common area and lots of parking. Owner pays Electric, Gas, Water and Sewer
Results within 1 mile of Twinsburg
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
840 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Twinsburg
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
515 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
841 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
3 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Twinsburg
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
801 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
539 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,038
1020 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mercer
1 Unit Available
Almar Arms
3261 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
835 sqft
Welcome to Almar Arms, located minutes from the new Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, OH. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit almararmsapt.com!
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
28 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
4404 E. 156th St. Down
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
790 sqft
One Bedroom Down Unit - Lee-Miles - Property Id: 156099 Recently renovated 1 bedroom & bathroom, living room and dining room lower unit. Unit will be available to rent June 1, 2020.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Tours availability Tuesday, 3-10 @5pm Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Moreland
1 Unit Available
15700 Van Aken Blvd 17
15700 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
South Shaker - Property Id: 271088 Classic Shaker Hts Apt ,, hard wood floors, A/C, Easy access to Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, see web site; SouthShaker.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
355 Solon Rd. Unit 405
355 Solon Road, Chagrin Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
630 sqft
Chagrin Falls Condo for rent - Nice 1 bdrm condo unit across from park and Chagrin River. Walking distance to Chagrin Falls downtown. Heat, water and cable are included. Garage is available for additional $20 a month.
