Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:40 AM

35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trenton, OH

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Trenton
210 S 1st St
210 South 1st Street, Trenton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1176 sqft
2 story home updated near downtown Trenton - Property Id: 242140 ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS. Please read listing. Do not request a showing, call the number at all hours of the night or bother the current tenant.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Trenton
983-A Pom Court,
983 Pom Ct, Trenton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1042 sqft
983-A Pom Court, Available 08/14/20 983 Pom A Duplex 2BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this lovely 2BR/2BA ranch duplex home in Trenton! This home has a 1 car attached garage, master bath, walk in closet in master, a large closet in 2nd
Results within 5 miles of Trenton
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
16 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
8 Units Available
University
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 02:12 PM
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings
801 Coldwater Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
IVING AT THE RESERVE AT MONROE CROSSINGS APARTMENTS Ideal living in the center of Monroe! The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers the ideal living experience with expansive floor plans that we know you’ll love.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Sherman
1908 Logan Ave
1908 Logan Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
835 sqft
1908 Logan Ave Available 08/21/20 1908 Logan Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Come see our one of a kind 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown! This home has a patio with deck, central air, a two car detached garage, updated bathroom, an

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
219 S. Main St 1C
219 S Main St, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Unique 1.5 Bed in Historic Multi-family - Property Id: 99545 Winchester House - Unique 3 story Italianate Circa 1878. Multi-Family located in Middletown Historical Area. Property has been meticulously maintained. Onsite and covered parking. .

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayfield
1813 Winton Street
1813 Winton Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
1813 Winton Street Available 07/31/20 1813 Winton 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our lovely 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Prospect
1100 Grove Street
1100 Grove Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Large kitchen with pantry! - Now available is this cute one-story single family home. It includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, large kitchen with pantry, dining room, cellar, and washer/dryer hook-up. Ornamental fireplace. Driveway parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
2207 Sherman Avenue,
2207 Sherman Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
692 sqft
2207 Sherman Avenue, Available 07/31/20 2207 Sherman 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglass
827 Sixteenth Avenue,
827 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
672 sqft
827 Sixteenth Avenue, Available 07/31/20 827 Sixteenth 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Recently renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Amanda-Oneida
2009 Oxford State Road,
2009 Oxford State Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
684 sqft
2009 Oxford State Road, Available 07/24/20 2009 Oxford State Rd 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to view our affordable 2BR/1BA ranch home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglass
604 Sixteenth Avenue
604 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1036 sqft
Completely renovated Townhouses located close to downtown Middletown, The Miami River Bike Trail and centrally located. This home is a very spacious two bedroom with large bathroom, dining room, living room, kitchen and basement.
Results within 10 miles of Trenton
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
5 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1099 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1236 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
29 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
32 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
27 Units Available
West Hamilton
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$857
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1199 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
27 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Trenton, OH

2 bedroom apartments in Trenton are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Trenton near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Trenton that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

