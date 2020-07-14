All apartments in Toledo
Find more places like The Woodlands.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toledo, OH
/
The Woodlands
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Woodlands

2423 Cheyenne Blvd · (669) 342-1871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toledo
See all
Southwyck
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH 43614
Southwyck

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2419-032 · Avail. Aug 14

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 2429-025 · Avail. now

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 2429-020 · Avail. now

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2409-100 · Avail. now

$710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2419-034 · Avail. Jul 30

$710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2429-015 · Avail. now

$710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2411-091 · Avail. Aug 31

$877

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 2411-090 · Avail. Aug 14

$877

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woodlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
playground
tennis court
The Woodlands offers an environment of comfortable living and convenience for today's hectic lifestyle. This community does not offer just an apartment but a home for you and your pets too! Our outstanding amenities and unsurpassed service will always exceed your expectations. With on-location professional management and 24-emergency maintenance, our service is unrivaled and exceptional. The Woodlands, conveniently located in South Toledo, OH, offers spacious and affordable One, Two and Three Bedroom apartment homes. Both shopping and dining, and the University of Toledo are all close by. Many major employers such as University of Toledo, University of Toledo Medical Center, Chevrolet, UPS, FedEx, and many more are located in close proximity. Outdoor Amenities such as our swimming pool, community picnic areas, playground, and tennis courts make it fun and easy to entertain your guests and friends. Make your friends jealous with our in-home washer/dryers - which are available in every apartment home. Welcome to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $99-$500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $199 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woodlands have any available units?
The Woodlands has 13 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does The Woodlands have?
Some of The Woodlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woodlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Woodlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woodlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woodlands is pet friendly.
Does The Woodlands offer parking?
Yes, The Woodlands offers parking.
Does The Woodlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Woodlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woodlands have a pool?
Yes, The Woodlands has a pool.
Does The Woodlands have accessible units?
Yes, The Woodlands has accessible units.
Does The Woodlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woodlands has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Woodlands?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive
Toledo, OH 43615
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct
Toledo, OH 43614
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive
Toledo, OH 43605
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr
Toledo, OH 43615

Similar Pages

Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms
Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Dog Friendly Apartments
Toledo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Perrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Reynolds Corners
Southwyck

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity