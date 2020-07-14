Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub package receiving playground tennis court

The Woodlands offers an environment of comfortable living and convenience for today's hectic lifestyle. This community does not offer just an apartment but a home for you and your pets too! Our outstanding amenities and unsurpassed service will always exceed your expectations. With on-location professional management and 24-emergency maintenance, our service is unrivaled and exceptional. The Woodlands, conveniently located in South Toledo, OH, offers spacious and affordable One, Two and Three Bedroom apartment homes. Both shopping and dining, and the University of Toledo are all close by. Many major employers such as University of Toledo, University of Toledo Medical Center, Chevrolet, UPS, FedEx, and many more are located in close proximity. Outdoor Amenities such as our swimming pool, community picnic areas, playground, and tennis courts make it fun and easy to entertain your guests and friends. Make your friends jealous with our in-home washer/dryers - which are available in every apartment home. Welcome to your new home!