Hawthorne Hills

Lease Length: 9, 12, 14, 16 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Starts off as low as half month's rent and can go up to as high as two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Pit Bull Mixes, American Staffordshire Terriers, Dobermans, Rottweilers or Wolf Mixes. An 80lb weight limit
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.