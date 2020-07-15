All apartments in Toledo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Hawthorne Hills

2423 Cheyenne Boulevard · (419) 871-5781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43614
Southwyck

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1807-423 · Avail. Aug 1

$669

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1815-802 · Avail. now

$819

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1813-712 · Avail. now

$819

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1801-102 · Avail. now

$819

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12, 14, 16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Starts off as low as half month's rent and can go up to as high as two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Pit Bull Mixes, American Staffordshire Terriers, Dobermans, Rottweilers or Wolf Mixes. An 80lb weight limit
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne Hills have any available units?
Hawthorne Hills has 8 units available starting at $669 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne Hills have?
Some of Hawthorne Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Hills is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Hills offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Hills offers parking.
Does Hawthorne Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hawthorne Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Hills have a pool?
No, Hawthorne Hills does not have a pool.
Does Hawthorne Hills have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Hills has units with dishwashers.
