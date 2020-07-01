All apartments in Toledo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Derby Village

6358 Elmer Drive · (419) 434-1122
Location

6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH 43615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2844 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 2833 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2829 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Derby Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
playground
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire. Your new home includes an attached one or two-car garage, hardwood-like flooring, full-sized washer and dryer, expansive patio/balcony, and so much more!

The Derby Village experience exceeds beyond four walls. You'll love having beautiful courtyard views, plentiful space for your pet to run, friendly management, and an online portal for convenient rental payments and fast, easy communication. With easy access to Route 475 and a short drive from I-90, you can't go wrong when you call Derby Village home.

Call us today to schedule your community tour, and get started on the path to your new home at Derby Village!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Derby Village have any available units?
Derby Village has 3 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does Derby Village have?
Some of Derby Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Derby Village currently offering any rent specials?
Derby Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Derby Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Derby Village is pet friendly.
Does Derby Village offer parking?
Yes, Derby Village offers parking.
Does Derby Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Derby Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Derby Village have a pool?
No, Derby Village does not have a pool.
Does Derby Village have accessible units?
No, Derby Village does not have accessible units.
Does Derby Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Derby Village has units with dishwashers.
