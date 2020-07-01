Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal playground

Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire. Your new home includes an attached one or two-car garage, hardwood-like flooring, full-sized washer and dryer, expansive patio/balcony, and so much more!



The Derby Village experience exceeds beyond four walls. You'll love having beautiful courtyard views, plentiful space for your pet to run, friendly management, and an online portal for convenient rental payments and fast, easy communication. With easy access to Route 475 and a short drive from I-90, you can't go wrong when you call Derby Village home.



Call us today to schedule your community tour, and get started on the path to your new home at Derby Village!