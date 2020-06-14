Amenities
Available for rent now are spacious and beautiful one bedroom apartments along Brooke Park Drive near the Michigan line.
* 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom
* Spacious floorplans
* Full size refrigerator and stove
* Laundry facility on site
* Water, sewer, and trash included
* Bus stop located nearby
Apply online today at www.GoBeal.com, $45 application fee per adult. Dogs are allowed at this property with a non-refundable $250 pet fee and an additional $25 per month pet fee. Cats are allowed at all of our properties for free.
Please text or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.
Beal Properties
2800 W Central Ave, Suite A
Toledo, OH 43606
(419)721-6490 (text)
GoBeal.com Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4382249)