Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today!



* 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom



* Spacious floorplans



* Full size refrigerator and stove



* Laundry facility on site



* Water, sewer, and trash included



* Bus stop located nearby



Apply online today at www.GoBeal.com, $40 application fee per adult. Dogs are allowed at this property with a non-refundable $250 pet fee and an additional $25 per month pet fee. Cats are allowed at all of our properties for free.



Please call, text, or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.



Beal Properties

2800 W Central Ave, Suite A

Toledo, OH 43606

(419)721-6490 (text)



GoBeal.com



(RLNE4185653)