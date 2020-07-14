All apartments in Toledo
Find more places like Arbor Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toledo, OH
/
Arbor Landing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Arbor Landing

Open Now until 7pm
1302 Brookview Dr · (970) 398-3244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toledo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH 43615
Reynolds Corners

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$549

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

1X1-2

$599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

1X1-3

$609

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

2X1-1

$669

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

2X1-2

$689

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Landing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio. Our pet friendly modern apartments offer various comforts such as new plank hardwood floors in the kitchen and bathroom, new carpet flooring in the living/ dining room and bedrooms. The updated kitchens include all new black appliances and granite-like counter tops. Other features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and intercom access. For your convenience we accept credit card and electronic payments. Arbors Landings location puts you close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark, The University of Toledo, University of Toledo Medical College, Stranahan Theater, Toledo Zoo, local dining and shopping. Enjoy the convenience of the nearby UTCOM bus line and easy freeway access to I-475 and the Ohio Turnpike. Please call our friendly staff and take a tour of our new renovated apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 month to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee, $100 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Landing have any available units?
Arbor Landing offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $549 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $669. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Landing have?
Some of Arbor Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Landing is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Landing offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Landing offers parking.
Does Arbor Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Landing have a pool?
No, Arbor Landing does not have a pool.
Does Arbor Landing have accessible units?
No, Arbor Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Landing has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arbor Landing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct
Toledo, OH 43614
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive
Toledo, OH 43605
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive
Toledo, OH 43615
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614

Similar Pages

Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms
Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Dog Friendly Apartments
Toledo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Perrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Reynolds Corners
Southwyck

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity