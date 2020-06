Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in South Toledo and in Maumee school district. Tons of space with large rooms and unfinished basement. Includes brand new fridge, brand new stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside condo! Includes attached one car garage. Living room includes wood fireplace. New carpet, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, along with many other new things. Tenant pays for gas and electric only.



Must have good credit!

No Section 8 (Housing Voucher Program)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3149661)