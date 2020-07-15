All apartments in Toledo
545 E Hudson St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

545 E Hudson St

545 East Hudson Street · (419) 385-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

545 East Hudson Street, Toledo, OH 43608
Lagrange

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 545 E Hudson St · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1281 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed Home - LaGrange Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___

**Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing.

Great family home located on a very peaceful block of Hudson in North Toledo. This home has it all! It features 3 large bedrooms, a bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom, 1/2 bathrooms, full basement and a large 2.5 car detached garage. For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty, visit us online at www.BuckeyeNW.com, or call our office at 419-385-5555!

- Most credit OK!
- We love pets at Buckeye (Pet fees and restrictions do apply.)
- Tenant responsible for utilities. (Gas/Electric must be in tenant's name at time of lease signing.)
- Eligibility for reduced deposit based on applicant qualifications.

(RLNE3414009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 E Hudson St have any available units?
545 E Hudson St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
Is 545 E Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
545 E Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 E Hudson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 E Hudson St is pet friendly.
Does 545 E Hudson St offer parking?
Yes, 545 E Hudson St offers parking.
Does 545 E Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 E Hudson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 E Hudson St have a pool?
No, 545 E Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 545 E Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 545 E Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 545 E Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 E Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 E Hudson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 E Hudson St does not have units with air conditioning.
