545 E Hudson St

Amenities

pet friendly garage

3 Bed Home - LaGrange Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___



**Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing.



Great family home located on a very peaceful block of Hudson in North Toledo. This home has it all! It features 3 large bedrooms, a bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom, 1/2 bathrooms, full basement and a large 2.5 car detached garage. For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty, visit us online at www.BuckeyeNW.com, or call our office at 419-385-5555!



- Most credit OK!

- We love pets at Buckeye (Pet fees and restrictions do apply.)

- Tenant responsible for utilities. (Gas/Electric must be in tenant's name at time of lease signing.)

- Eligibility for reduced deposit based on applicant qualifications.



(RLNE3414009)