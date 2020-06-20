4231 Harvest Lane - 3

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom for rent in single story building. Close to Franklin Park Mall and many shops and restaurants. Washington Local Schools. Tenant pays electric. Owner pays heat, water, and trash. Coin operated laundry on site. 1 carport garage space available for $25/month. $30 rental application required per adult. Qualified applicants must make three times the rent, have no prior filed evictions or housing related collections, and no recent criminal history. 12 month minimum lease. No pets allowed. No smoking.