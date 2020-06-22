All apartments in Toledo
3630 Watson Avenue

Location

3630 Watson Avenue, Toledo, OH 43612
Five Points - Library Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Everything you need is just right around the corner.

Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day.

A simple house with 2 car garage, front porch for extra space, and indoor escape. Fresh Carpets, separate living. dining. and an open kitchen with countertops.

Pets welcome with a one time added deposit of $200 per dog and $100 per cat (limit 2 pets per property)

The application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18 (We do require ALL occupants over the age of 18 to be leaseholders)

The resident is responsible for gas, electric, water, and trash removal.

The resident is also responsible for supplying and maintaining their own appliances.

Security deposit is equal to rent (in most cases - We DO work with bad credit or No credit - but we WILL require a higher deposit to approve the application)

Qualifications are:
*Income must be at least 3x the rent amount
*We do a criminal and background check
*Credit Check
*Landlord reference
*No evictions within the last 6 years.

No Section 8

Easy to show and DON'T WAIT! Call us at 419-740-6089!

(RLNE5845959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Watson Avenue have any available units?
3630 Watson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toledo, OH.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Watson Avenue have?
Some of 3630 Watson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Watson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Watson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Watson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Watson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Watson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3630 Watson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3630 Watson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Watson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Watson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3630 Watson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Watson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3630 Watson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Watson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Watson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
