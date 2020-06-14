2333 Valentine St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Valentine House is Waiting - Make it your next home. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day.



All rooms are on one floor. The kitchen, dining, and living rooms are separated. Enclosed front porch and back porch are available for extra space.



Located near many shopping amenities, restaurants, schools, and a Collins Park... you don't miss this.



Pets welcome with a one time added deposit of $200 per dog and $100 per cat (limit 2 pets per property)



The application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18 (We do require ALL occupants over the age of 18 to be leaseholders)



The resident is responsible for gas, electric, water, and trash removal.



The resident is also responsible for supplying and maintaining their own appliances.



Security deposit is equal to rent (in most cases - We DO work with bad credit or No credit - but we WILL require a higher deposit to approve the application)



Qualifications are:

*Income must be at least 3x the rent amount

*We do a criminal and background check

*Credit Check

*Landlord reference

*No evictions within the last 6 years.



No Section 8



Easy to show and DON'T WAIT! Call us at 419-740-6089!



(RLNE4825632)