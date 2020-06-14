All apartments in Toledo
2333 Valentine St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2333 Valentine St.

2333 Valentine Street · (419) 740-6089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2333 Valentine Street, Toledo, OH 43605
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2333 Valentine St. · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Valentine House is Waiting - Make it your next home. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day.

All rooms are on one floor. The kitchen, dining, and living rooms are separated. Enclosed front porch and back porch are available for extra space.

Located near many shopping amenities, restaurants, schools, and a Collins Park... you don't miss this.

Pets welcome with a one time added deposit of $200 per dog and $100 per cat (limit 2 pets per property)

The application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18 (We do require ALL occupants over the age of 18 to be leaseholders)

The resident is responsible for gas, electric, water, and trash removal.

The resident is also responsible for supplying and maintaining their own appliances.

Security deposit is equal to rent (in most cases - We DO work with bad credit or No credit - but we WILL require a higher deposit to approve the application)

Qualifications are:
*Income must be at least 3x the rent amount
*We do a criminal and background check
*Credit Check
*Landlord reference
*No evictions within the last 6 years.

No Section 8

Easy to show and DON'T WAIT! Call us at 419-740-6089!

(RLNE4825632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Valentine St. have any available units?
2333 Valentine St. has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
Is 2333 Valentine St. currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Valentine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Valentine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 Valentine St. is pet friendly.
Does 2333 Valentine St. offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Valentine St. does offer parking.
Does 2333 Valentine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Valentine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Valentine St. have a pool?
No, 2333 Valentine St. does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Valentine St. have accessible units?
No, 2333 Valentine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Valentine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Valentine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Valentine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 Valentine St. does not have units with air conditioning.
