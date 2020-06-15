2258 Torrey Hill Dr

Amenities

We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. This unit features: new paint, hardwood floors throughout bedroom and living room, and a cool retro themed bathroom. There is coin laundry available on site. The apartment building is across the street from Ottawa Park which is Toledo's Largest Regional Park with over 400 acres that is home to the area's only amphitheater, 16 tennis courts (10 lighted), an 18 hole golf course, a 6.4 mile mountain bike trail, a 19 hole disc golf course, summer inline hockey, 5 miles of paved trails, playground equipment, sledding hills, picnic tables, shelter houses, horseshoes, shuffleboard, Bocce, a Police Substation, the Police Museum, and free parking (http://www.ottawapark.org/index.html).



