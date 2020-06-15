All apartments in Toledo
Find more places like 2258 Torrey Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toledo, OH
/
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2258 Torrey Hill Dr

2258 Torrey Hill Drive · (419) 721-6490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toledo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH 43606
Ottawa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
playground
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
playground
shuffle board
media room
tennis court
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. This unit features: new paint, hardwood floors throughout bedroom and living room, and a cool retro themed bathroom. There is coin laundry available on site. The apartment building is across the street from Ottawa Park which is Toledo's Largest Regional Park with over 400 acres that is home to the area's only amphitheater, 16 tennis courts (10 lighted), an 18 hole golf course, a 6.4 mile mountain bike trail, a 19 hole disc golf course, summer inline hockey, 5 miles of paved trails, playground equipment, sledding hills, picnic tables, shelter houses, horseshoes, shuffleboard, Bocce, a Police Substation, the Police Museum, and free parking (http://www.ottawapark.org/index.html).

Please PM, text, or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.

Beal Properties
2800 W Central Ave, Suite A
Toledo, OH 43606
419-721-6490 (text)

Apply online at GoBeal.com

(RLNE4185508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 Torrey Hill Dr have any available units?
2258 Torrey Hill Dr has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2258 Torrey Hill Dr have?
Some of 2258 Torrey Hill Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 Torrey Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Torrey Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 Torrey Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2258 Torrey Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2258 Torrey Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2258 Torrey Hill Dr does offer parking.
Does 2258 Torrey Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2258 Torrey Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 Torrey Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 2258 Torrey Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2258 Torrey Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2258 Torrey Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 Torrey Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2258 Torrey Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2258 Torrey Hill Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive
Toledo, OH 43615
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive
Toledo, OH 43605
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct
Toledo, OH 43614
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd
Toledo, OH 43623

Similar Pages

Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms
Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Dog Friendly Apartments
Toledo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Perrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Reynolds Corners
Southwyck

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity