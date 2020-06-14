2155 Perth St

Amenities

We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo. Make this space yours today!



* 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom



* Laundry facility on site



* Heat, water, sewer, and trash included



* Bus stop located nearby



Apply online today at www.GoBeal.com, $45 application fee per adult. Dogs are allowed at this property with a non-refundable $250 pet fee and an additional $25 per month pet fee. Cats are allowed at all of our properties for free.



Please text or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.



Beal Properties

2800 W Central Ave, Suite A

Toledo, OH 43606

(419)721-6490 (text)



GoBeal.com Accepts Section 8.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3316242)