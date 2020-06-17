All apartments in Toledo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1944 Macomber St

1944 Macomber Street · (419) 721-6490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1944 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH 43606
Ottawa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedrooms · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

We have a two bedroom apartment currently available at 1944 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes water, sewer, and trash. This unit features: new paint, hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, largest living room and kitchen around, and original historical farm house sink. There are storage lockers available in basement, covered parking on site, and coin laundry available in the building next door. The apartment building is across the street from Ottawa Park which is Toledo's Largest Regional Park with over 400 acres that is home to the area's only amphitheater, 16 tennis courts (10 lighted), an 18 hole golf course, a 6.4 mile mountain bike trail, a 19 hole disc golf course, summer inline hockey, 5 miles of paved trails, playground equipment, sledding hills, picnic tables, shelter houses, horseshoes, shuffleboard, Bocce, a Police Substation, the Police Museum, and free parking (http://www.ottawapark.org/index.html).

Please text or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.

Beal Properties
2800 W Central Ave, Suite A
Toledo, OH 43606
419-721-6490 (text)

Apply online at GoBeal.com Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4382818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Macomber St have any available units?
1944 Macomber St has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Macomber St have?
Some of 1944 Macomber St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Macomber St currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Macomber St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Macomber St pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Macomber St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toledo.
Does 1944 Macomber St offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Macomber St does offer parking.
Does 1944 Macomber St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Macomber St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Macomber St have a pool?
No, 1944 Macomber St does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Macomber St have accessible units?
No, 1944 Macomber St does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Macomber St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Macomber St does not have units with dishwashers.
