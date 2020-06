Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex Apartment in the Ottawa Area - 2 Bed/1 Bath upper duplex apartment in the Ottawa area available for a Housing Voucher recipient. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. There is a separate washer and dryer hookup for the unit. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent. Due to COVID-19, we will not be scheduling any in-person tours. Please watch a video tour here: https://youtu.be/FZ47zsbPERs See more at RPMClarity.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833536)