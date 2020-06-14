1938 Macomber St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking playground bocce court shuffle board

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 bocce court parking playground shuffle board media room tennis court

We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. This unit features: new paint, hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, largest living room and kitchen around, and original historical farm house sink. There are storage lockers available in basement, covered parking on site, and coin laundry available in the building next door. The apartment building is across the street from Ottawa Park which is Toledo's Largest Regional Park with over 400 acres that is home to the area's only amphitheater, 16 tennis courts (10 lighted), an 18 hole golf course, a 6.4 mile mountain bike trail, a 19 hole disc golf course, summer inline hockey, 5 miles of paved trails, playground equipment, sledding hills, picnic tables, shelter houses, horseshoes, shuffleboard, Bocce, a Police Substation, the Police Museum, and free parking (http://www.ottawapark.org/index.html).



Please text or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.



Beal Properties

2800 W Central Ave, Suite A

Toledo, OH 43606

419-721-6490 (text)



Apply online at GoBeal.com Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4751528)