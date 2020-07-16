1828 Duncan Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome Home - Don't Miss Out! - Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath house in West Toledo! Both the bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the 2nd floor! A front porch for an indoor escape and the amazing hardwood floor showcase throughout this beautiful place you would want to call home!



Located in TPS district with easy access to I475!!



Act fast as this will not last long!!!



Qualifications are:

*Income must be at least 3x the rent amount

*We do a criminal and background check (and drug-related offenses are NOT overlooked)

*Credit Check

*Landlord reference

**No evictions within the last 6 years.



Pets welcome with a one time added deposit of $200 per dog and $100 per cat (limit 2 pets per property)



The application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18 (We do require ALL occupants over the age of 18 to be leaseholders)



The resident is responsible for ALL utilities including water and trash removal.



The resident is also responsible for supplying and maintaining their own appliances.



Security deposit is equal to rent (in most cases - We DO work with bad credit or no credit)



No Section 8



If you're interested in this home, please feel free to contact me at our office at 419-740-6089!



(RLNE4825043)