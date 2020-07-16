All apartments in Toledo
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

1828 Duncan Road

1828 Duncan Road · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Duncan Road, Toledo, OH 43613
DeVeaux

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome Home - Don't Miss Out! - Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath house in West Toledo! Both the bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the 2nd floor! A front porch for an indoor escape and the amazing hardwood floor showcase throughout this beautiful place you would want to call home!

Located in TPS district with easy access to I475!!

Act fast as this will not last long!!!

Qualifications are:
*Income must be at least 3x the rent amount
*We do a criminal and background check (and drug-related offenses are NOT overlooked)
*Credit Check
*Landlord reference
**No evictions within the last 6 years.

Pets welcome with a one time added deposit of $200 per dog and $100 per cat (limit 2 pets per property)

The application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18 (We do require ALL occupants over the age of 18 to be leaseholders)

The resident is responsible for ALL utilities including water and trash removal.

The resident is also responsible for supplying and maintaining their own appliances.

Security deposit is equal to rent (in most cases - We DO work with bad credit or no credit)

No Section 8

If you're interested in this home, please feel free to contact me at our office at 419-740-6089!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Duncan Road have any available units?
1828 Duncan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toledo, OH.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Duncan Road have?
Some of 1828 Duncan Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Duncan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Duncan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Duncan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Duncan Road is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Duncan Road offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Duncan Road offers parking.
Does 1828 Duncan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Duncan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Duncan Road have a pool?
No, 1828 Duncan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Duncan Road have accessible units?
No, 1828 Duncan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Duncan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 Duncan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
