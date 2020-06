Amenities

This home features a large living room with cathedral ceiling, electric fireplace, and a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall. Relax on the front porch or back deck. House also features central air/heat, washer/dryer, dishwasher, and a garage! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

This lovely home is located behind the Athens High School football field. Perfect for families or Hocking students. Plenty of off-street parking!