731 North Munroe Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area on-site laundry parking garage

This incredible property has tons of space, an open floor plan and amazing views. 3 Bedrooms, 2 on the main level (1 is a suite) and the 3rd on the second level. !st level suite has attached bathroom and walk in closet. 2nd level bedroom is a master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet as well as a loft area with desk. Living room, family room, dining room and kitchen on the main level as well as laundry complete with dog washing station. 3 Plus car garage is attached. Back yard is fenced in. Truly a must see home. **CALL 330-686-2538 FOR SHOWINGS AND MORE INFORMATION.**

Large estate sits on just over 3 acres of land. Long winding driveway leads to a large modern home. Backyard fenced is fenced in and has paver patios and walk ways. Secluded from the business from town but close enough to enjoy all the amenities including shopping, dining and entertainment.