Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

731 North Munroe Road

731 North Munroe Road · (330) 686-2538
Location

731 North Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2694 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This incredible property has tons of space, an open floor plan and amazing views. 3 Bedrooms, 2 on the main level (1 is a suite) and the 3rd on the second level. !st level suite has attached bathroom and walk in closet. 2nd level bedroom is a master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet as well as a loft area with desk. Living room, family room, dining room and kitchen on the main level as well as laundry complete with dog washing station. 3 Plus car garage is attached. Back yard is fenced in. Truly a must see home. **CALL 330-686-2538 FOR SHOWINGS AND MORE INFORMATION.**
Large estate sits on just over 3 acres of land. Long winding driveway leads to a large modern home. Backyard fenced is fenced in and has paver patios and walk ways. Secluded from the business from town but close enough to enjoy all the amenities including shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

