Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Sunbury Pointe

2199 Rushmore Lane · (833) 823-8613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2199 Rushmore Lane, Sunbury, OH 43074

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2187 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2026 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1459 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunbury Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
With world-class amenities and a prime location in Sunbury, Ohio, just minutes from the Tanger Outlets, our apartments give residents everything they could ever want, with access to everything they could need. Welcome to Sunbury Pointe, a brand new community that makes your home your favorite place to be. Unparalleled amenities like an on-site Starbucks coffee bar, resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center make Sunbury Pointe the obvious choice when renting in Sunbury.

Residents get to choose from spacious two-bedroom garden apartments with a den, as well as two and three-bedroom townhomes. Our apartments and townhomes are the epitome of efficiency and convenience, which is why each home is equipped with IOTAS Smart Home Technology, so our residents can turn off lights, adjust thermostats and more, all from the palm of their hands. At Sunbury Pointe, you can rest easy knowing you have a professional management team dedicated to maintaining the lifestyle you deserve.

*Sunbury Point

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $0-$550
Move-in Fees: $150 Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: 3 pets (2 dogs max) with 80 lbs total weight for combined pets. Restricted breeds are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Akitas, Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunbury Pointe have any available units?
Sunbury Pointe has 2 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sunbury Pointe have?
Some of Sunbury Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunbury Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Sunbury Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunbury Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunbury Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Sunbury Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Sunbury Pointe offers parking.
Does Sunbury Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunbury Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunbury Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Sunbury Pointe has a pool.
Does Sunbury Pointe have accessible units?
No, Sunbury Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Sunbury Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunbury Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunbury Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunbury Pointe has units with air conditioning.
