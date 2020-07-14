Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool garage new construction package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments fire pit internet access online portal smoke-free community

With world-class amenities and a prime location in Sunbury, Ohio, just minutes from the Tanger Outlets, our apartments give residents everything they could ever want, with access to everything they could need. Welcome to Sunbury Pointe, a brand new community that makes your home your favorite place to be. Unparalleled amenities like an on-site Starbucks coffee bar, resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center make Sunbury Pointe the obvious choice when renting in Sunbury.



Residents get to choose from spacious two-bedroom garden apartments with a den, as well as two and three-bedroom townhomes. Our apartments and townhomes are the epitome of efficiency and convenience, which is why each home is equipped with IOTAS Smart Home Technology, so our residents can turn off lights, adjust thermostats and more, all from the palm of their hands. At Sunbury Pointe, you can rest easy knowing you have a professional management team dedicated to maintaining the lifestyle you deserve.



