Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage carport clubhouse community garden dog park key fob access package receiving volleyball court

The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio. You can have a heart healthy workout in the fitness center or a leisurely swim in the sparkling outdoor pool. Invite friends or family for a personal gathering in our gorgeous clubhouse. Step right next door to play on two lighted tennis courts or baseball fields. Everything you deserve you can find at this unique community. The finest location in Strongsville with South Park Mall and I-71 just down the street! At Royalton Greens, we treat you like royalty!