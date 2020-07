Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed accessible gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby package receiving

Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks. Converse with nature and enjoy the lovely picnic area or take a stroll through the wooded paths. This community offers you such a variety of distinctive floorplans from a studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, or oversize three bedroom suites. You have so many choices from colorful accent walls, wood floors, glamour bathrooms and huge walk-in closets there is something for everyone at Parkside Towers. All it takes is just one look and you will fall in love with this premier community! The finest location in Strongsville, with shopping, fine dining and the interstate only minutes away.