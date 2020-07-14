All apartments in Streetsboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Lake Park Village

Open Now until 6pm
1738 State Route 303 · (636) 243-0839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH 44241

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 64 · Avail. Oct 28

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 91 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. Oct 24

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Park Village.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
package receiving
playground
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds. This tranquil surrounding is the home of an amazing apartment community that is both comfortable and convenient for an easy lifestyle. Our expansive grounds and professional landscaping provide you with a peaceful and quiet setting to call home. Residents find that our spacious suites meet their every need. The club house boasts a gorgeous party room and well equipped fitness center that is available for residents to use. These unique apartments offer a private entrance into your home. Hidden in your spacious one or two bedroom suite is the extra storage space you are looking for in the attic above the bedroom. Open kitchens, vaulted ceilings and bay windows create that true sense of modern living. Beautiful views and a lovely setting make this the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee, $10 set up fee for water/sewer
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: Full security deposit
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 lbs weight limit; Breed restriction
Parking Details: Ample parking.
Storage Details: All units have pull down attic storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Park Village have any available units?
Lake Park Village has 3 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lake Park Village have?
Some of Lake Park Village's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Park Village currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Park Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Park Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Park Village is pet friendly.
Does Lake Park Village offer parking?
Yes, Lake Park Village offers parking.
Does Lake Park Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Park Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Park Village have a pool?
No, Lake Park Village does not have a pool.
Does Lake Park Village have accessible units?
No, Lake Park Village does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Park Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Park Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Park Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lake Park Village has units with air conditioning.
