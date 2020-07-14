Lake Park Village

Lease Length: 6 and 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee, $10 set up fee for water/sewer
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: Full security deposit
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 lbs weight limit; Breed restriction
Parking Details: Ample parking.
Storage Details: All units have pull down attic storage