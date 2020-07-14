Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse courtyard guest parking package receiving playground

Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds. This tranquil surrounding is the home of an amazing apartment community that is both comfortable and convenient for an easy lifestyle. Our expansive grounds and professional landscaping provide you with a peaceful and quiet setting to call home. Residents find that our spacious suites meet their every need. The club house boasts a gorgeous party room and well equipped fitness center that is available for residents to use. These unique apartments offer a private entrance into your home. Hidden in your spacious one or two bedroom suite is the extra storage space you are looking for in the attic above the bedroom. Open kitchens, vaulted ceilings and bay windows create that true sense of modern living. Beautiful views and a lovely setting make this the perfect place to call home.