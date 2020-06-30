Wyndham Ridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center pool pool table media room cats allowed garage parking gym 24hr maintenance clubhouse game room internet access

It's easy to see why residents love to call Wyndham Ridge home! Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. This community offers so much close to home, including the Stow-Munroe Falls School district, rated "Excellent" by the State six years in a row. Whether you are biking on the nearby bike and hike trail, grabbing dinner at a local restaurant or driving to catch a Cavs game - Wyndham Ridge has the perfect access to Rt. 8, I-77 and the turnpike. The generously sized 1 and 2 bedroom suites offer walk-in closets, in-suite washers & dryers and some floor plans that includes a bonus room that you can make in to a den, media room or home office. Top level suites offer the added appeal of vaulted ceilings! Wyndham Ridge offers you everything you want in livability, convenience and location.