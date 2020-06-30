All apartments in Stow
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Wyndham Ridge Apartments

4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr · (330) 791-3260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH 44224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 21

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Sep 15

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Sep 24

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 26

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 25

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 15

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wyndham Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
pool
pool table
media room
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
game room
internet access
It's easy to see why residents love to call Wyndham Ridge home! Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. This community offers so much close to home, including the Stow-Munroe Falls School district, rated "Excellent" by the State six years in a row. Whether you are biking on the nearby bike and hike trail, grabbing dinner at a local restaurant or driving to catch a Cavs game - Wyndham Ridge has the perfect access to Rt. 8, I-77 and the turnpike. The generously sized 1 and 2 bedroom suites offer walk-in closets, in-suite washers & dryers and some floor plans that includes a bonus room that you can make in to a den, media room or home office. Top level suites offer the added appeal of vaulted ceilings! Wyndham Ridge offers you everything you want in livability, convenience and location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $299
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2 cat maximum
Parking Details: Open lot included in lease. Garage parking for $35/month. Other, assigned. Free surface parking. Assigned garages with remote control openers available for additional fee. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wyndham Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Wyndham Ridge Apartments has 23 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wyndham Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Wyndham Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wyndham Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wyndham Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wyndham Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wyndham Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wyndham Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wyndham Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Wyndham Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wyndham Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wyndham Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Wyndham Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Wyndham Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wyndham Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wyndham Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wyndham Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Wyndham Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wyndham Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
