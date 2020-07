Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance lobby package receiving

Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living. Choose from a one bedroom, two bedroom or a two bedroom tri-level townhome. The many unique features of our townhomes include a full lower level with washer and dryer connections. A private patio allows for quiet and relaxing summer nights enjoying being surrounded by nature. Our exceptional amenities include a gorgeous club house for special events, a sparkling outdoor swimming pool and gazebo surrounded by beautifully manicured landscaping. This quaint community offers you the unique luxury of apartment life with the comforts of owning a home. Come see why Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes are Stows best kept secret.