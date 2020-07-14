Partridge Run Apartments

Lease Length: 3-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee per person 18 and over
Deposit: $500-1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: $150 for each additional pet, 200 lbs combined weight limit; Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30 per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
restrictions: $150 for each additional pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Garages (Upon availability)