Partridge Run Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Partridge Run Apartments

4499 Fishcreek Drive · (330) 359-1761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant
Location

4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH 44224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-4445 · Avail. Sep 22

$694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-4439 · Avail. Aug 1

$867

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3-4487 · Avail. now

$867

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Partridge Run Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
Come home to something special!
Partridge Run Apartments residents can experience the quaint atmosphere of a small town,
yet only be minutes from Downtown Akron and Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
We offer our residents a comfortable lifestyle with a scenic landscape including
a wooden bridge and pond which is not experienced anywhere else in Stow.
Also, for those with an active lifestyle we have a volleyball court and swimming pool.
Furry friends are welcome!
Partridge Run Apartments is Where Good Living Begins!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee per person 18 and over
Deposit: $500-1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: $150 for each additional pet, 200 lbs combined weight limit; Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30 per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
restrictions: $150 for each additional pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Garages (Upon availability)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Partridge Run Apartments have any available units?
Partridge Run Apartments has 3 units available starting at $694 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Partridge Run Apartments have?
Some of Partridge Run Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Partridge Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Partridge Run Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant
Is Partridge Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Partridge Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Partridge Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Partridge Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Partridge Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Partridge Run Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Partridge Run Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Partridge Run Apartments has a pool.
Does Partridge Run Apartments have accessible units?
No, Partridge Run Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Partridge Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Partridge Run Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Partridge Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Partridge Run Apartments has units with air conditioning.
