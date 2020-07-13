All apartments in Stow
Find more places like Brighton Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stow, OH
/
Brighton Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Brighton Place Apartments

4175 Darrow Rd · (330) 516-7689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - FREEAPP - $50.00 off for each applicant
Browse Similar Places
Stow
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH 44224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 063 · Avail. Aug 16

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1374 sqft

Unit 003 · Avail. Aug 12

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1374 sqft

Unit 030 · Avail. Aug 19

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1374 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brighton Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
courtyard
Get ready to move into your FULLY RENOVATED spacious townhomewith all of the Premier Amenities you are looking for. Quiet, convenient location in the heart of Stow. At our Kalo Living Communities we are:ALL ABOUT OUR RESIDENTSALL ABOUT SERVICE And most of allWE ARE WHERE GOOD LIVING BEGINS!Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $500-1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300; $150 pet fee each additional
limit: 3
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 200 lbs combined limit; Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $300; $150 pet fee each additional
rent: $30
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
restrictions: $150 each additional pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Townhomes with full basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brighton Place Apartments have any available units?
Brighton Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brighton Place Apartments have?
Some of Brighton Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brighton Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brighton Place Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - FREEAPP - $50.00 off for each applicant
Is Brighton Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brighton Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brighton Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brighton Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Brighton Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brighton Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brighton Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brighton Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Brighton Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brighton Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brighton Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brighton Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Brighton Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brighton Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Brighton Place Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd
Stow, OH 44224
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr
Stow, OH 44224
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr
Stow, OH 44224
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive
Stow, OH 44224

Similar Pages

Stow 1 BedroomsStow 2 Bedrooms
Stow Apartments with ParkingStow Apartments with Pool
Stow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity