Brighton Place Apartments

Lease Length: 3-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $500-1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300; $150 pet fee each additional
limit: 3
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 200 lbs combined limit; Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $300; $150 pet fee each additional
rent: $30
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
restrictions: $150 each additional pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Townhomes with full basement