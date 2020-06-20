All apartments in Stow
Find more places like 5167 STOW RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stow, OH
/
5167 STOW RD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

5167 STOW RD

5167 Stow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stow
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5167 Stow Road, Stow, OH 44224

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
$1295.00 PER MONTH PLUS ALL UTILITIES BY THE 1ST

2.5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large 2+ Acre lot in Stow
Master room 11/25 Fresh paint a must see

Living Room 1 9 X 18
Dining Room 1 9 X 13
Kitchen 1 9 X 8
Master Bedroom 1 11 X 25
2 Bedroom 2 11 X 16.5
3 Bedroom 2 7 X 13
Other 1 12 X 18
Bathrooms 2.5
Heating Type Electric Baseboard
Air Conditioning Type
Appliances Refridg/Stove
Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Electric
Basement Unifinished
Porch/Deck Patio
Fenced Yard 3 ACRES
Driveway Gravel
*Pet Friendly Yes *RESTRICTIONS APPLY
No Section 8
Credit score of 675+ required

Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be required when viewing our properties. Thank You Caslee Management
Single family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5167 STOW RD have any available units?
5167 STOW RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stow, OH.
What amenities does 5167 STOW RD have?
Some of 5167 STOW RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5167 STOW RD currently offering any rent specials?
5167 STOW RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5167 STOW RD pet-friendly?
No, 5167 STOW RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stow.
Does 5167 STOW RD offer parking?
No, 5167 STOW RD does not offer parking.
Does 5167 STOW RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5167 STOW RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5167 STOW RD have a pool?
No, 5167 STOW RD does not have a pool.
Does 5167 STOW RD have accessible units?
No, 5167 STOW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5167 STOW RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5167 STOW RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5167 STOW RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5167 STOW RD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr
Stow, OH 44224
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd
Stow, OH 44224
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr
Stow, OH 44224
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd
Stow, OH 44224
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive
Stow, OH 44224

Similar Pages

Stow 1 BedroomsStow 2 Bedrooms
Stow Apartments with ParkingStow Apartments with Pool
Stow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University