5167 STOW RD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities

$1295.00 PER MONTH PLUS ALL UTILITIES BY THE 1ST



2.5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large 2+ Acre lot in Stow

Master room 11/25 Fresh paint a must see



Living Room 1 9 X 18

Dining Room 1 9 X 13

Kitchen 1 9 X 8

Master Bedroom 1 11 X 25

2 Bedroom 2 11 X 16.5

3 Bedroom 2 7 X 13

Other 1 12 X 18

Bathrooms 2.5

Heating Type Electric Baseboard

Air Conditioning Type

Appliances Refridg/Stove

Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Electric

Basement Unifinished

Porch/Deck Patio

Fenced Yard 3 ACRES

Driveway Gravel

*Pet Friendly Yes *RESTRICTIONS APPLY

No Section 8

Credit score of 675+ required



Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be required when viewing our properties. Thank You Caslee Management

Single family