All apartments in Stow
Find more places like 4433 N Norman - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stow, OH
/
4433 N Norman - 1
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:19 PM

4433 N Norman - 1

4433 N Norman Dr · (330) 688-7040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stow
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4433 N Norman Dr, Stow, OH 44224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a beautiful 2 Bedroom Twinplex that has recently been completely remodeled. New appliances, floors, kitchen and bath!
775.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st
Please go directly to our website for more information or to apply
WWW.JLCasto.com
Spacious 2 Bedroom Twinplex in Stow $875 plus utilities by the 1st
Newly remodeled with:
* New kitchen cabinets
* New Appliances
* New Flooring
* Fresh Paint
* New Bathroom
* Pet Friendly ** Restrictions Apply**
* Credit Score of 650+ or Score between 600-649 with co signer score of 720+
* No Section 8
Living Room 1 14.5 X 14
Kitchen 1 10 X 16.5
Master Bedroom 11.5 X 14.5
2 Bedroom 11.5 X 10
Basement 18 X 26
Address: N Norman 4429, Stow, OH 44224

Property Type Residential
Prop Subtype(s) Two Family
# Bedrooms 2
# Bathrooms 1
Style Duplex
Stories 2
Year Built 1967
Approx Sq Ft 1000
Garage (# Cars) No
Approx Lot Size 70 X 125
Area Stow
Elementary School Echo Hills
Middle School Kimpton
High School Stow

Property Features:
Heating Type Gas Forced Air
Appliances Refridg/Stove/ Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Electric
Basement Unfinished
Porch/Deck Yes
Fenced Yard No
Driveway Asphalt
*Pet Friendly Yes

Room Dimensions: Level Size Flooring Key
Living Room 1 14.5 X 14 L V=Vinyl
Kitchen 1 10 X 16.5 L C=Carpet
Master Bedroom 2 11.5 X 14.5 H L=Wood Laminate
2 Bedroom 2 11.5 X 10 H H=Hardwood
Basement 18 X 26

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 N Norman - 1 have any available units?
4433 N Norman - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stow, OH.
What amenities does 4433 N Norman - 1 have?
Some of 4433 N Norman - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 N Norman - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4433 N Norman - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 N Norman - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4433 N Norman - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4433 N Norman - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4433 N Norman - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4433 N Norman - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4433 N Norman - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 N Norman - 1 have a pool?
No, 4433 N Norman - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4433 N Norman - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4433 N Norman - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 N Norman - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4433 N Norman - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4433 N Norman - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4433 N Norman - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4433 N Norman - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd
Stow, OH 44224
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive
Stow, OH 44224
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd
Stow, OH 44224
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr
Stow, OH 44224
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr
Stow, OH 44224

Similar Pages

Stow 1 BedroomsStow 2 Bedrooms
Stow Apartments with ParkingStow Apartments with Pool
Stow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity