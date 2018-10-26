4433 N Norman - 1

Amenities
This is a beautiful 2 Bedroom Twinplex that has recently been completely remodeled. New appliances, floors, kitchen and bath!
775.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st
Please go directly to our website for more information or to apply
WWW.JLCasto.com
Spacious 2 Bedroom Twinplex in Stow $875 plus utilities by the 1st
Newly remodeled with:
* New kitchen cabinets
* New Appliances
* New Flooring
* Fresh Paint
* New Bathroom
* Pet Friendly ** Restrictions Apply**
* Credit Score of 650+ or Score between 600-649 with co signer score of 720+
* No Section 8
Address: N Norman 4429, Stow, OH 44224
Property Type Residential
Prop Subtype(s) Two Family
# Bedrooms 2
# Bathrooms 1
Style Duplex
Stories 2
Year Built 1967
Approx Sq Ft 1000
Garage (# Cars) No
Approx Lot Size 70 X 125
Area Stow
Elementary School Echo Hills
Middle School Kimpton
High School Stow
Property Features:
Heating Type Gas Forced Air
Appliances Refridg/Stove/ Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Electric
Basement Unfinished
Porch/Deck Yes
Fenced Yard No
Driveway Asphalt
*Pet Friendly Yes
Room Dimensions: Level Size Flooring Key
Living Room 1 14.5 X 14 L V=Vinyl
Kitchen 1 10 X 16.5 L C=Carpet
Master Bedroom 2 11.5 X 14.5 H L=Wood Laminate
2 Bedroom 2 11.5 X 10 H H=Hardwood
Basement 18 X 26