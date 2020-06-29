All apartments in Stow
Find more places like 1807 Higby Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stow, OH
/
1807 Higby Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1807 Higby Dr

1807 Higby Drive · (330) 688-2233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stow
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1807 Higby Drive, Stow, OH 44224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 BR, 1.5 Bath Townhouse style Condo. Very neat and clean with Ceramic tile flooring on first floor and Rec Room, and Hardwood in the Living Room. Nice Rec Room. All updated mechanical systems. Nice private Patio. Large MBR w/ walk in closet. Association Swimming pool! HOA Maintenance fees are included in rent! 2 assigned parking spaces.
NO Smoking, NO Pets. Minimum 640 credit score required, along with a good rental history and adequate income/ debt ratios. First Months rent up front, along with same for security deposit. Available immediately! Online application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Higby Dr have any available units?
1807 Higby Dr has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1807 Higby Dr have?
Some of 1807 Higby Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Higby Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Higby Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Higby Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Higby Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stow.
Does 1807 Higby Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Higby Dr offers parking.
Does 1807 Higby Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Higby Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Higby Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1807 Higby Dr has a pool.
Does 1807 Higby Dr have accessible units?
No, 1807 Higby Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Higby Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Higby Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Higby Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Higby Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1807 Higby Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd
Stow, OH 44224
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr
Stow, OH 44224
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive
Stow, OH 44224
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr
Stow, OH 44224
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd
Stow, OH 44224

Similar Pages

Stow 1 BedroomsStow 2 Bedrooms
Stow Apartments with ParkingStow Apartments with Pools
Stow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OH
Streetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHRocky River, OHPainesville, OHEast Cleveland, OHFairview Park, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity