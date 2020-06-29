1807 Higby Dr

Amenities

3 BR, 1.5 Bath Townhouse style Condo. Very neat and clean with Ceramic tile flooring on first floor and Rec Room, and Hardwood in the Living Room. Nice Rec Room. All updated mechanical systems. Nice private Patio. Large MBR w/ walk in closet. Association Swimming pool! HOA Maintenance fees are included in rent! 2 assigned parking spaces.

NO Smoking, NO Pets. Minimum 640 credit score required, along with a good rental history and adequate income/ debt ratios. First Months rent up front, along with same for security deposit. Available immediately! Online application required.