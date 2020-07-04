Apartment List
/
OH
/
st clairsville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

11 Apartments for rent in St. Clairsville, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Clairsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
St. Clairsville Courtyard
171 West Main Street, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$635
St. Clairsville Courtyard is a friendly community that offers 1-bedroom homes at a convenient location in St. Clairsville, Ohio. The spacious homes include energy efficient electric appliances. Our community features on-site laundry and more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
501 Trabar Drive
501 Trabar Dr, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Available NOW This 2 BR townhouse offers kitchen with range, refrigerator, disposal, living room, 1 1/2 baths, garage with opener, laundry room with hookup, gas heat, central air, covered back porch, 1 year lease firm, no pets, no smoking, approved

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
426 Tracy Loop
426 Tracy Lane, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Available NOW is this unfurnished spacious Townhouse that comes equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, private covered back porch, laundry hook up, garage with opener, gas heat, central air, one year lease, no pets, no smoking.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
102 East Main St
102 E Main St, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
The beautifully renovated Clarendon Hotel offers high end, fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath apartments in the heart of St. Clairsville, Ohio's downtown. In unit laundry. One parking spot per unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
1 North Sugar Street
1 North Sugar Street, St. Clairsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom UNFURNISHED RENTAL available in St. Clairsville just minutes from Wheeling, WV. This duplex apartment has a dine in kitchen, plenty of lving space, central location close to St.
Results within 1 mile of St. Clairsville

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
69907 Barton Road
69907 Barton Road, Belmont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2275 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW is this 4 Bedroom home is located on a beautiful lot with an amazing view.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road
67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road, Belmont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Available now is this renovated corporate rental located in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Completely furnished and including all utilities (even cable and wifi!) this 4 bedroom home has queen bed, linens, dressers, lamps and night tables.
Results within 5 miles of St. Clairsville

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
46810 Red Fox Lane
46810 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
Details 46810 Red Fox Lane, Addison Apt. 32 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
46855 Red Fox Lane
46855 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Details Apt. 34 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
67922 Mills Road
67922 Mills Road, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Available NOW! This spacious unfurnished new construction town home offers stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, over sized garage, gas heat, central air, 1 year lease available (6 month
Results within 10 miles of St. Clairsville

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
300 Dekalb St
300 Dekalb Street, Bridgeport, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Wonderful, clean home with 3-4 bedrooms and off street parking. Rooms are all very nice size. Hardwood floors, kitchen with appliances and laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking in the home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Clairsville, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Clairsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

St. Clairsville Apartments with Parking
St. Clairsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Canonsburg, PAWashington, PA
Steubenville, OHCambridge, OH
Weirton, WV