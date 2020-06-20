809 W. Jefferson

Amenities

pet friendly

Two bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield.



Resident is responsible for gas, electric, water, trash and lawn care.



This is a non-smoking unit



Section 8 is not accepted at this property



Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.



Pets are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee.

The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.



Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.



The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)



In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.



Please contact our office for a showing!



